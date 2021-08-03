“Ms. Bennett remembered overhearing, at some point in 2019, Ms. Benton talking to the Governor and saying that she would be completing the sexual harassment training on behalf of the Governor.”

“... [I]n her sworn testimony, Ms. Benton admitted that she was the one who signed the 2019 sexual harassment training attestation form for the Governor, after they both claimed the Governor reviewed the training material.”

“... In response to our request for all certifications or records of completion of training for the Governor from January 1, 2013 to the present, the Executive Chamber has only been able to produce that one attestation form for 2019 for the Governor.”