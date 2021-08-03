Reconnaissance satellites offered a major advance in intelligence gathering, providing a bird’s-eye view of adversary military activities without risks to pilots. As Danielle Lupton wrote here at TMC, mobilization for the Allied forces’ D-Day landings in June 1944 would have been nearly impossible to keep secret in the satellite age. During the Cuban missile crisis, the Kennedy administration relied on spy planes and their pilots for information about Soviet missiles in Cuba — though overflight risks meant less reconnaissance. Government control over this information and imagery helped Washington keep the early days of the crisis secret, even during the 1962 midterm election campaign.