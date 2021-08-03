Meriville does, in fact, struggle with hunger, housing and the opioid addiction crisis. Some residents told me that the persistence of these problems shows that the community does not successfully address them or their root causes. But because local efforts to solve these issues are so visible, those I spoke with overwhelmingly concluded that in Meriville, as Todd put it, “we always take care of our own.” Even Democrats and independents like Todd think of their community this way.