Simone Biles returned to the Olympics this morning, winning a bronze medal on the balance beam. “Biles returned to competition in time for the balance beam final, and that became her triumph of these Games. She withdrew from all of the previous medal competitions because her mental well-being plunged to an extent that she no longer felt safe performing these routines she had perfected for so long. This beam routine, though, gave her one more opportunity to compete during the final women’s gymnastics event of the Tokyo Olympics,” Emily Giambalvo reports. “[Biles] mounted the beam, delivering not her best or most difficult performance but one that showcased poise in a stressful moment. She earned a 14.000, enough for the bronze — the seventh Olympic medal of her career and one that represents a moment of pride at the end of a whirlwind trip to Tokyo.”