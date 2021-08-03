Those who don’t regularly pay attention to Tucker Carlson’s program on Fox News may not recognize the consistent thread running through his rhetoric. When he emerges into public awareness, it’s often for one of his surreal forays into conspiracy-mongering (like accusing the National Security Agency and UPS of being out to get him) or for spreading misinformation about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines. But these are simply tactics meant to drag his audience into his universe, where he can stoke their frustrations about his true passion: the purported threat posed by immigrants polluting the United States.