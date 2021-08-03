However, this question’s wording may influence the responses. For example, the figure below compares support for the death penalty in response to two different Gallup poll questions: First is the one just described: “Do you favor or oppose the death penalty for persons convicted of murder?” and second is another common way of asking the question: “What do you think should be the penalty for murder: The death penalty, or life imprisonment with absolutely no possibility of parole?” When given the opportunity to choose life without parole, fewer people support the death penalty — on average, support is 12 points lower.