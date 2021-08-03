It's the largest ideological caucus of House Democrats on Capitol Hill, and if the bulk of its membership rejects the antitrust proposals, it would be a massive hurdle for those pushing to get them signed this session. Winning over their support could require weakening or dropping some of the package’s most sweeping proposals.



But Cicilline and his allies will probably also need to persuade more California Democrats, some of whom balked at the bills before and during their markup, to sign on to clear the House.