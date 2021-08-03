House leaders are hoping to quickly advance what has emerged as the chamber’s most ambitious bid to curtail the power of the tech giants. But persistent opposition from members of both parties — and a steep climb for legislation in the Senate — is poised to bog down those aspirations.
An effort is underway to gain support for the bipartisan package among its Democratic and Republican skeptics.
Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), chair of the House’s antitrust panel, told The Technology 202 that he’s hopeful the bills will hit the House floor within a few months, adding he and his allies have put in motion a “detailed” plan to pick up supporters with the “expectation that we’ll be in a position to bring the bills to the floor” by the fall, potentially October.
“That should give us sufficient time to kind of brief all of our colleagues, all of the respective caucuses, et cetera,” he said during an interview on Capitol Hill.
But first he has to convince some in his own party.
This charm offensive has included offering to have member- and staff-level briefings with ideological House caucuses including the centrist New Democrat Coalition, according to two Democratic aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly speak on the plans. The committee's outreach to the New Democrat Coalition is intended to address concerns it voiced in a recent letter to House leadership, though it has not yet been scheduled, one of the aides said.
The Coalition's leadership argued the bills were being rushed out of the full committee, and that the legislation could have vast unintended consequences and “a tremendous impact on the products and services many American consumers currently enjoy and the competitiveness of our innovation economy.”
It's the largest ideological caucus of House Democrats on Capitol Hill, and if the bulk of its membership rejects the antitrust proposals, it would be a massive hurdle for those pushing to get them signed this session. Winning over their support could require weakening or dropping some of the package’s most sweeping proposals.
But Cicilline and his allies will probably also need to persuade more California Democrats, some of whom balked at the bills before and during their markup, to sign on to clear the House.
That includes Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a senior House Democrat who opposed several of the proposals in the package, backing one that would boost how much money enforcers make from merger filing fees, H.R. 3843.
Lofgren said in an interview Monday that the package is too narrowly focused on the conduct of the tech giants rather than anti-competitive conduct writ large, concerns that she said haven’t been abated since the markup, despite the committee’s outreach to lawmakers.
“So far as I'm aware, no changes have been made to them. They're really breakup bills, not regulation,” she said of the more aggressive revisions under consideration.
Lofgren said she’s spoken with other lawmakers about the possibility of moving ahead separately with certain proposals from the package that don’t have the “same kind of controversy” as the more sweeping bills, such as the widely backed merger filing bill.
Lofgren said another one of the bills, H.R. 3849, which would make it easier for consumers to move their personal data from one digital service to another, “has some holes” but could be fixed.
In June, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, who controls when bills head to the floor, argued that the antitrust proposals weren’t ready for a vote, citing “disagreement among the Democrats in the committee,” like Lofgren.
Cicilline said he had since spoken to Hoyer and been “reassured” that the majority leader had meant that they “couldn't get space on the floor” due to time restraints, “even if we were all ready to go.” And aide to Hoyer, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said, “Conversations to build consensus in the Caucus around this legislative package are continuing.”
The politics are even messier when you factor in the Senate, where you typically need 60 out of 100 senators to support legislation for it to pass, and where several of the bills don’t yet have companion measures.
That will leave a razor-thin margin of error for the push, making the success of House lawmakers’ campaign even more crucial.
Amazon should hold new Alabama union vote, an NLRB officer said.
The company improperly pushed Alabama warehouse workers to vote against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union and should hold a new union election, a National Labor Relations Board hearing officer told the union. The recommendation will go to the National Labor Relations Board’s regional director in Atlanta, who will issue a ruling in the coming weeks, Jay Greene reports.
“Throughout the NLRB hearing, we heard compelling evidence how Amazon tried to illegally interfere with and intimidate workers as they sought to exercise their right to form a union,” union president Stuart Appelbaum said. “We support the hearing officer’s recommendation that the NLRB set aside the election results and direct a new election.”
Workers “overwhelmingly” opposed unionization in the vote this year, Amazon spokesman Ty Rogers said. He said the company plans to appeal.
The unionization push failed despite high-profile supporters like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) backing the effort. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The NLRB, which hasn’t released the decision, did not respond to a request for comment.
The debate over cryptocurrency regulations is taking center stage in the fight for the infrastructure deal.
Republicans are divided over a proposal to boost tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions, Jeff Stein reports. The rift comes as the Senate works to advance the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package by the end of the week.
Critics like Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) and industry groups say the cryptocurrency language in the bill is too broad and could target bitcoin “miners” who are crucial for validating cryptocurrency transactions. But Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says that miners and software developers won’t be affected by the language.
“This legislative language does not … force non-brokers, such as software developers and crypto miners, to comply with IRS reporting obligations,” Portman spokesman Drew Nirenberg said. “It simply clarifies that any person or entity acting as a broker by facilitating trades for clients and receiving cash, must comply with a standard information reporting obligation.”
A significant chunk of the infrastructure package is designed to boost Americans’ Internet connections. The bill includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, a sizable amount despite being two-thirds of what Biden proposed in his American Jobs Plan.
The European Commission opened a thorough investigation into Facebook’s purchase of Kustomer.
Regulators are looking into how Facebook’s purchase of customer service platform Kustomer would affect its competitors’ ability to use it, as well as how it would affect Facebook’s “data advantage” in getting data for personalized ads, Bloomberg’s Aoife White reports. The commission gave itself until December to rule on the social media giant’s purchase of Kustomer.
“It is important to closely review potentially problematic acquisitions by companies that are already dominant in certain markets,” E.U. antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement, noting that the investigation will make sure “that any data that Facebook gets access to does not distort competition.”
Facebook will “continue to fully cooperate” with the review, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg. The spokesperson called the purchase “pro-competitive.” Regulators in the United Kingdom and United States are also investigating the purchase.
Members of Congress took note of the National Labor Relations Board recommendation to redo an Amazon unionization vote in Alabama. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.):
Paris Marx, the host of the Tech Won’t Save Us podcast:
- Family Zone and OurPact have joined the Coalition for App Fairness, a group of app developers that take issue with Apple’s App Store practices.
