There is a school of thought that maybe the coronavirus situation has changed enough — especially with the emergence of the delta variant — since Kavanaugh wrote what he did in late June. But even in voting to allow the moratorium to stay in place, Kavanaugh said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority. He just decided it was more expeditious to let a program that was soon to expire come to its conclusion. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said around that same time that the extension of the program through the end of July was “intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”