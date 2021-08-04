Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would like America to believe that the surge in coronavirus cases in his state is not that big a deal, that it’s just a function of seasonality and of people moving indoors because of the summer heat. He’s forced himself into this position by not only rejecting measures aimed at containing the virus, like mandated masks — he recently banned any mandates for schools — but by raising money off his objections to experts calling for better containment. He’s pushed Floridians to get vaccinated, but the state is still about in the middle of the pack nationally in terms of vaccinations administered, in no small part due to Republican hesitance.