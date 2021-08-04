Though Amazon lost out on the contract and it has since been scrapped, allegations of impropriety leveled against several key players have kept controversy over its bidding war alive.
Now the lawmakers are ratcheting up their criticisms of the Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General, which published a report last year that found there was no improper influence in the closely watched JEDI contracting process.
According to a letter to the office obtained by The Technology 202, Lee and Buck argue that the OIG’s report omitted key pieces of information that corroborate their claims that Amazon-linked staffers at the Defense Department sought to tilt the scales in the tech giant’s favor.
It is a notable, albeit late-arriving, challenge by two prominent Amazon critics that seeks to shed light on the reach of Amazon’s power in Washington, and how successful the tech giant has been in currying favor.
At question is a set of meetings held in 2017 by then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis with several tech executives, including Bezos, detailed in emails first reported by the New York Times in July.
The emails — obtained by a former Pentagon inspector general who previously advised former president Donald Trump through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit — focus on Sally Donnelly, whose consulting firm counted Amazon as a client before she joined the Pentagon as an adviser to the secretary earlier in 2017. Donnelly, the emails show, urged other officials to set up meetings for Mattis on cloud-computing, including with Bezos and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
But the OIG report omitted details about her entanglements with Bezos’s ventures.
According to the Intercept, the inspector general discovered that Donnelly received a $390,000 outside payment while serving as an adviser to Mattis from the sale of her consulting firm, which counted Amazon as a client — which she didn’t disclose until after leaving the Defense Department. The payment was received just before her discussions helping to broker the meeting with Bezos, and the same month she dined with an Amazon executive, Teresa Carlson.
The report, according to the Intercept, also omitted portions of Donnelly’s comments about Blue Origin, Bezos’s aerospace company, including remarks that “Blue Origin has a productive/symbiotic relationship w/the United Launch Alliance (Boeing, etc.), as opposed to SpaceX,” a rival. The redactions appear to paint a picture that Donnelly gave the two companies equal weight in her remarks.
Lee and Buck, the top Republicans on the Senate and House antitrust panels, respectively, seized on the emails in July to call for Amazon to testify on whether it “used its market power and paid-for connections to circumvent ethical boundaries and avoid competition in an attempt to win this contract.”
But now the lawmakers are turning their attention to the Pentagon.
In their letter this week, Lee and Buck argue that the emails “reveal that central evidence was suppressed, documents were selectively cited, and, worst of all, citations were manipulated to create a false impression at odds with the facts” in the OIG report.
They contend that the omitted portions “contain material evidence of the preferential treatment afforded to Amazon by Ms. Donnelly.”
The OIG report, released on April 13, 2020, found that Donnelly “did not give preferential treatment to Amazon officials or restrict access to Secretary Mattis for other industry leaders,” nor “violate any ethical agreements and obligations” regarding ethical disclosures. The Pentagon and the inspector general’s office have since issued statements reaffirming the findings.
Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Dwrena K. Allen, chief of communications for the Office of Inspector General, confirmed receipt of the letter and said they are reviewing it.
Michael Levy, an attorney for Donnelly, said in a statement that his client “had no role in acquisition or procurement” and “played no role, and exercised no influence, in connection with any government contract, including — as the Department of Defense has confirmed repeatedly — the JEDI contract.”
The GOP challenge lands after the culmination of a long and contentious battle over the contract to move the military’s services onto the cloud. But it could reignite questions about other potential omissions in the inspector general’s findings.
The Pentagon in July canceled its contract with Microsoft and indicated it would start the process anew. It also signaled it would move away from its controversial winner-take-all approach to the bidding war, to which rivals such as IBM and Oracle had objected.
The battle over the initial contract drew allegations of impropriety on multiple fronts, with Amazon alleging that Trump influenced the decision in the company’s disfavor to retaliate against Bezos, the owner of The Post.
Many of those suspicions clearly haven’t gone away on Capitol Hill.
Hill happenings
Senators want Facebook to testify on how its' products affect children's mental health.
The two top lawmakers on the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection panel say Facebook needs to hand over internal research on how its platforms and products affect young users. The subcommittee’s chairman, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the panel’s top Republican, told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter that they have “grave concerns” about its Instagram for kids platform, which is reportedly in development.
The lawmakers gave Facebook two weeks to commit to sharing the data. They also demanded that Facebook make a “senior executive” available to testify at a September hearing on the issue.
“We welcome productive collaboration with Sens. Blumenthal and Blackburn to keep young people safe online," Facebook spokesperson Stephanie Otway said in a statement to The Technology 202, adding that the company recently shared “shared significant updates on our work in this area."
"For those under 13, the reality is that they’re already online, so we’re creating an experience for them that is age-appropriate, and managed by parents," Otway said.
The panel plans to hold additional hearings on the matter that could include testimony from other tech companies, according to a committee aide, who was not authorized to speak on the record.
The company’s plans to launch Instagram for kids has also faced scrutiny from state attorneys general, who wrote in a May letter to Zuckerberg that such a platform would be harmful. The company says the platform will give parents additional controls and will not show ads to children younger than 13.
Our top tabs
Gig-work companies want Massachusetts voters to decide on classifying workers as independent contractors.
The measure would promise workers some benefits like health-care compensation but wouldn’t guarantee minimum wages for workers waiting to be assigned work, Bloomberg News’s Josh Eidelson reports. The effort comes as the companies fight a lawsuit by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) to classify the workers as full employees.
It also comes on the heels of California’s Proposition 22, which 58 percent of state voters backed in November. That referendum passed after a $200 million campaign by gig companies and made gig workers independent contractors in the state.
If it makes it onto the ballot, the measure will face opposition from union and advocacy groups like the Massachusetts AFL-CIO and the New England Conference of the NAACP, which formed a coalition in June to fight ballot measures from the companies.
Amazon illegally hampered unionization efforts in Staten Island, according to the NLRB.
The National Labor Relations Board found that the e-commerce giant blocked a worker from distributing pro-union literature and confiscated it, violating labor laws, Lauren Kaori Gurley of Vice reports. The finding came the same day an NLRB official recommended that a unionization vote in Alabama be tossed after finding that Amazon improperly influenced workers to vote against it.
The NLRB issued a finding of merit on the Staten Island allegations and may issue a formal complaint, Gurley reports. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment from Motherboard. Spokesman Ty Rogers told our colleague Jay Greene that the company plans to appeal the Alabama recommendation.
Rant and rave
Twitter phased out its ephemeral Fleets feature. The New York Times’s Ryan Mac:
Twitter’s Nick Pacilio:
The Indianapolis Star’s Allison Carter:
Coronavirus fallout
Competition watch
Privacy monitor
Workforce report
Trending
Daybook
- The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee discusses a bill to create a Department of Homeland Security task force for countering “deep-fake” technology and a proposal to require government acquisition officials to get artificial intelligence training today at 10:30 a.m.
- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at a Washington Post Live event today at 1:30 p.m.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee discusses legislation to boost the power of state attorneys general to choose where antitrust lawsuits are heard on Thursday at 9 a.m.
- Visa CEO Al Kelly discusses financial technology at a Washington Post Live event on Thursday at 2 p.m.
- The Wikimedia Foundation hosts an event on content moderation on Thursday at 8 p.m.