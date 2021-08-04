Considerable research in neuroscience and psychology has made clear just how much uncertainty destabilizes the human mind. This comes as little surprise to anyone who has waited in limbo for potentially grave news — about a missing loved one, a final-exam grade, the results of a major medical test. Our brains in some ways prefer even bad news over uncertainty. In a 1966 experiment, psychologists found that receiving a very minor electrical shock at unpredictable intervals was much more distressing for participants than receiving a significantly more painful shock that came after a warning bell.