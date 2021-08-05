Democrats have now prevented passage of new voting restrictions twice by depriving the House of the minimum number of members whose presence is necessary to do business, first during the House’s regular session in May and again in the first special session that began last month and ends on Friday.
“I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve,” Abbott said in a statement. “Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.”
Democratic legislators said this week they were discussing next steps while awaiting news from Austin and Capitol Hill. Prospects for immediate action on voting rights are uncertain in the U.S. Senate as the chamber faces pressure to pass major elements of President Biden’s economic agenda before its August recess.