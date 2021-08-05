Democrats have now prevented passage of new voting restrictions twice by depriving the House of the minimum number of members whose presence is necessary to do business, first during the House’s regular session in May and again in the first special session that began last month and ends on Friday.
“I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve,” Abbott said in a statement. “Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.”
Texas state Democrats did not immediately respond to Abbott’s announcement, but they have spent this week discussing next steps while awaiting news from Austin and Capitol Hill. Prospects for immediate action on voting rights are uncertain in the U.S. Senate as the chamber faces pressure to pass major elements of President Biden’s economic agenda before its August recess.
“As we approach the end of the first ‘Suppression Session’ and there’s a threat of a second, we will put all our options on the table again — the same options we used in May, the same options we used in July. Nothing has changed in our calculus. We have options, we can use them, and by now, Republicans know that we mean what we say,” state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D) said in an interview Wednesday.
Breaking quorum again is “definitely a tool in our toolbox,” state Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D) said Tuesday in an interview on the sidelines of a voting-rights rally at the U.S. Capitol, adding that she is not sure when she will be heading back to Texas.
“It depends what Congress does here. There’s talk of postponing the recess,” Hinojosa said. “I think they should. We’re not on vacation. We’re working around-the-clock here.”
Ellie Silverman contributed to this story.