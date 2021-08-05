Kevin Durant led the U.S. men’s basketball team back to a gold medal game. “At these Tokyo Olympics, Team USA has been either horrid or ‘holy cow,’ with nothing in between. That familiar script played out again in a 97-78 victory over Australia on Thursday in the semifinals at Saitama Super Arena, where Team USA missed its first 10 three-pointers and made a litany of mistakes in an unsightly first half. Yet the Americans, led by Kevin Durant, responded by cranking it up with a 12-0 run to start the second half to cruise past one of their biggest threats at these Games,” Ben Golliver reports. “With the win, the United States advanced to face France in Saturday’s gold medal game.”