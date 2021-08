“The lawmakers who called on the administration to extend the moratorium, after the White House insisted it did not have the legal authority to do so, said the lesson they took away from the experience is that their activist backgrounds and methods can achieve results even as they now fight their battles from inside the government,” Marianna Sotomayor, Sean Sullivan and Romm report . “‘Activists are in Congress, so let’s be clear: Expect for things to be different than maybe what people are used to. We don’t have the same eyes, the same background or agenda as some others,’ Rep.(D-Mo.), who slept on the steps of the Capitol to draw attention to the moratorium’s lapse, said.”