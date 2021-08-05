But once the pirate vessel crosses into another country’s territorial waters, the hunt must end. At that point, the law enforcement ship must turn back unless bilateral or regional agreements sanction cross-border pursuit. In areas where maritime conflict prevails, such agreements are unlikely. While a country may want to secure maritime trade routes, countering maritime crime is costly and the conflict over maritime boundaries is often more salient to overall security interests. So governments frequently ignore maritime crime and focus on rival neighbors.