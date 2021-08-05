This metric of the rate of change is useful. Since last summer, we’ve seen that the change in new cases leads the change in hospitalizations by about two weeks and the change in new deaths by about three weeks. That would mean that we would expect the change in deaths now to be about where new cases were 20 days ago. But 20 days ago, the number of new cases each day was more than twice what it had been two weeks prior — meaning that the number of new deaths is trailing slightly.