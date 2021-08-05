The rules that guide the redistricting process are different in every state, and many of those rules and processes are now being challenged in the courts and in the political arena.
On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, national political reporter Colby Itkowitz explains what the outcome of these court challenges will tell us about how voters will be divided into districts for the next decade, and what we can learn about which party will emerge with the greatest advantage.
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring presidential power in the face of weakened institutions, a divided electorate and changing political norms. Led by host Allison Michaels, each episode asks a new question about this extraordinary moment in American history and answers with insight into how our government works, how to understand ongoing events, and the implications when so much about the current state of American life and the country’s politics is unlike anything we’ve seen before.