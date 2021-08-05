BIDEN: Tell the truth. Listen to the science. Lay out explicitly whatever vaccine comes first. Make it totally open for review by every medical facility in the country, making clear that in fact it is safe, instead of what Trump is talking about. He’s talking about all these different vaccines. They’re going to be ready to go, and so on and so forth . … The fact is that the way he talks about the vaccine is not particularly rational. He’s talking it being ready. He’s going to talk about moving it quicker than the scientists think it should be moved. It matters to let the people know that it is all transparent, exactly what the facts are. Let the medical community writ large speak to it so that there’s transparency. Look, I think people are going to, as the poll show and we talked about it today with the two docs and my staff, that in fact people don’t believe that he’s telling the truth. Therefore, they’re not at all certain they’re going to take the vaccine. One more thing, if and when the vaccine comes, and it’s not likely to go through all the tests that needs and the trials that are needed to be done, and the question is, is he going to seek an emergency move? Well, I think it’s really important right now. I proposed a $25 billion plan for the distribution to guarantee that every single American has access to the vaccine because what’s going to happen, you know as well as I do, if the vaccine came out tomorrow, how in the heck would we get it to people? There is no game plan they have. How would everybody in America have access to it? It is a gigantic, gigantic problem to distribute, even if we have it. That’s we should be planning for now. Now. Not when we get it.