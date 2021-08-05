At a high-stakes hearing just after the 2020 election, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) grilled Mark Zuckerberg about data that showed Facebook mislabeled tens of thousands of political ads. The information came from a tool developed by researchers at New York University, which for over a year has been one of the preeminent tools for shining light on the notoriously opaque tech giant.



Facebook had just threatened to shut off the project, now called the Ad Observatory, and Klobuchar was bewildered. “Why would you not support this project?” she asked Zuckerberg.