“I think what’s hard for most of us to accept,” he said, “is that the anti-American left would love to drown traditional, classic Americans with as many people as they can who know nothing of American history, nothing of American tradition, nothing of the rule of law. And I think that — if you go and you look at the radical left, this is their ideal model to get rid of the rest of us because we believe in George Washington or we believe in the Constitution, and you see this behavior over and over again.”