In the days after the attorney general of New York released her damning report of Cuomo, accusing him of being a serial sexual harasser and his office of trying to undermine the investigation, key New York Democrats said they were all in on starting impeachment proceedings.
Cuomo hasn’t just lost the support of President Biden and the top leaders in Congress, but also the top Democrats in New York’s legislature and the head of the state’s Democratic Party.
In other words, impeachment is happening, and it’s tough to see how Cuomo survives this.
The impeachment process in New York is both familiar to people who have followed impeachment proceedings of presidents, and different. Here’s what to expect.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How are his political allies leading this impeachment?
- What can governors be impeached for in New York?
- How could Cuomo be removed from office permanently?
- How can Cuomo defend himself?
- What happens if Cuomo is convicted?
- Could Democrats take a political hit with all this Cuomo drama?
How are his political allies leading this impeachment?
Impeachment is an inherently political process, and that’s true in how New York sets its up. Just like in Congress, the lower chamber starts the process by voting on whether to impeach the governor.
This impeachment is remarkable because it will be led by Democrats against a Democratic governor. The Democratic caucus has a supermajority in New York’s assembly — 107 votes.
They don’t have to hold any hearings to impeach Cuomo, but they already are. The assembly’s judiciary committee started its own investigation in March as allegations against Cuomo started surfacing. They’ll need to decide whether to keep impeachment charges narrow or if they really want to stick it to Cuomo and go as broad as possible.
When it’s time to vote on impeachment, it only takes a majority of lawmakers to successfully impeach the governor. In New York, that means 76 of the chamber’s 150 members. Even if a sizable chunk of Cuomo’s party decided not to impeach him for some reason, there are still 43 Republicans to make up the difference.
There’s little question Cuomo will get impeached, especially when you have the top Democrat in the New York assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, saying this: “ … [I]t is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.”
Heastie said the assembly will move as quickly as possible on impeachment.
What can governors be impeached for in New York?
Anything that the assembly deems is an impeachable offense. And that’s a problem for Cuomo. Assembly Democrats aren’t just investigating sexual harassment allegations against him. They’re also looking into whether his aides tried to hide nursing home deaths of the coronavirus and a book deal he made millions from, among other controversies.
All of that could be wrapped up into impeachment charges, said Basil Smikle, the former executive director of New York’s Democratic Party. That would give lawmakers plenty of different reasons to vote for his impeachment.
How could Cuomo be removed from office permanently?
This is where impeachment starts to look different from what happens at the national level. If Cuomo is charged by the assembly, he is removed from office temporarily while the next phase continues, the impeachment trial.
In the trial, an impeachment court made up of senators and judges from the state’s highest court decides whether to convict him of the charges the assembly approved and, thus, whether to remove him from office permanently. (The lieutenant governor will be in the top spot while the trial goes on.)
Cuomo’s odds of getting convicted and removed from office are high here, too. A successful conviction requires two-thirds vote, and the magic number is 46. The state Senate is also controlled by Democrats, who hold 43 of the 63 seats.
There may be a little bit more wiggle room for Cuomo in the state Senate, which has more moderate members who align with his politics better. But the Senate president, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, has been saying for months the governor needs to resign. (Stewart-Cousins sits out this trial because she would become acting lieutenant governor if Cuomo is convicted.) And here, too, there are enough Republicans to make up the difference of any Democratic defections.
How can Cuomo defend himself?
He’ll have an opportunity to mount a defense in the trial, but it’s an open question what he could say that would resonate with the court.
Publicly, he’s been defiant, saying after the report came out: “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”
Who would he call as witnesses? Many members of his inner circle are implicated in the report as trying to help him cover up allegations.
Behind the scenes, he’s doing a lot that indicates he’s going to fight this impeachment, Smikle said. Cuomo is calling potential on-the-fence senators and courting the powerful constituency of the Black community to stand by him. He’s even reached out to high-profile liberal advocacy groups for help, potentially ensnaring them in the scandal.
But he may be a man on an island right now. “When the chair of the party — who Cuomo essentially appoints — says, ‘You got to go,’ I don’t know what else there is for the governor,” Smikle said. (The party chair, Jay Jacobs, is an ally of Cuomo, and this week called on the governor to resign.)
What happens if Cuomo is convicted?
He’s out of office. Impeaching a governor is extremely rare. Cuomo would be just the ninth governor in all of U.S. history to be removed from office by impeachment. And the impeachment court can take an additional step and bar him from serving public office in New York again.
The lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul (D), would take over for the remainder of Cuomo’s term, which has a little more than a year left in it.
Cuomo could also resign at any point in this process, but for now that seems unlikely. He is up for reelection for a fourth term in 2022, and as far as we know, he plans to run.
But even if he somehow avoided conviction and didn’t resign, he’d likely have serious primary challengers who see him as weak. One buzzed-about potential candidate is Letitia James, the New York attorney general who led the state investigation into Cuomo. She is well-liked in the halls of power, she is the first Black official elected statewide, and she has a chance to be the state’s first female governor if Cuomo somehow stays in power.
Could Democrats take a political hit with all this Cuomo drama?
New York has become a solidly Democratic state, and that’s unlikely to change now.
But Smikle does worry about what could happen in close congressional races in 2022, of which New York has several that could help tip the balance of power in the House of Representatives.
Republican candidates running for Congress, and those running for governor — already Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Rep. Lee Zeldin have announced they’re challenging Cuomo — will likely try to hang this over the necks of the Democratic Party. Cuomo’s impeachment is a big moment for him and a big moment for Democrats in New York.
“I could see every mailer that goes out, asking of Democrats, ‘Where were you when the Andrew Cuomo stuff hit the fan?’ ” Smikle said.