For the purposes of this analysis, it doesn’t matter which side is right about this. (This is not, I should emphasize, a concession to “both-sidesism,” which assumes merits on either side; Douglass blamed slavery and its associated racist attitudes for his era’s split.) Here we’re concerned with the motivating logic of the divide, according to which neither side can afford to compromise with the other. This struggle has a pragmatic and existential rationale. If indeed one side believes in freedom and the other in authoritarian control, those two factions cannot coexist in a stable or viable society.