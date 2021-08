by Ben Terris: “Generally speaking, the first rule of visiting Joe Manchin III’s houseboat is don’t talk about Joe Manchin’s houseboat. This week, however, when Sen.(R-S.C.) tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a weekend cruise on Almost Heaven — named after the opening line of John Denver’s elegy to West Virginia, ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ — it’s all anyone in Washington wanted to discuss. News releases began pouring out from the offices of Sens.(D-Ariz.),(D-Nev.) and(D-Nev.) admitting that the senators had been onboard but emphasizing that they’d followed public-health guidelines about testing and masking. Rumors spread throughout Capitol Hill that Sen.(R-S.D.), a regular on the boat, had been spotted wearing a mask outside of the Senate physician’s office (his office later said he tested negative).‘It was a cookout,’ Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said ... ‘There’s no ‘parties,’ ’ Manchin himself said of the semi-mysterious doings onboard his precious vessel. ‘Basically, there’s gatherings we have on Almost Heaven. We know each other and talk to each other.’ ... So far, nobody beyond Graham has reported a positive test. But the notion that Almost Heaven might become the Diamond Princess of the Potomac put a spotlight on what has become a crucial destination for members of Official Washington.”