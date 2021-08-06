“It was the first mistake of many that led to Spriestersbach spending two years and eight months in jail and a mental institution for crimes he didn’t commit, according to a 36-page petition filed Monday by the Hawaii Innocence Project. While locked up, doctors pumped him full of powerful psychiatric drugs, judges ruled that he was unfit to stand trial, and his attorneys ignored his assertions that police had the wrong man, the document claims,” The Post’s Jonathan Edwards reports.