But if most of those sickened get only mildly or moderately ill — either because of vaccination or because they weren’t at great risk to begin with — it’s not a huge deal. They might take a few days off work and then resume life as usual, like after getting a cold or seasonal flu.
The question is how much deaths will rise. So far, there’s been no quick spike corresponding to the rise in cases. Yet it’s undeniable that the fatality curve is once again bending upward, albeit gently. In the past week, new daily reported deaths rose 40 percent and coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose 38 percent, according to The Post's tracker.
August will be a crucial and revealing episode in the life of the pandemic, as the extent of delta’s damage comes into clearer relief.
Here are some things we do know — and don’t — about the variant so far.
The vaccines just don’t work as well against it.
This much is clear from July festivities in Provincetown, Mass., where an outbreak among the vaccinated prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to broaden its national masking recommendations. The Post’s Hannah Knowles and Randy Dotinga describe the outbreak and what we learned from it:
“Provincetown’s outbreak of overwhelmingly mild or no-symptom cases would grow to more than 1,000 people. About three-fourths of people in a subset of cases analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were vaccinated — a phenomenon that led experts to believe the immunized can in rare cases spread the coronavirus.
There was no ‘patient zero’ in Provincetown, according to experts who studied the virus’s spread, and no single superspreader event. Instead there were infections linked to myriad indoor spaces: live shows, dance clubs and Airbnbs where, for instance, an entire group of seven might have contracted the virus, according to Katsurinis. Infections were concentrated among younger men as they flocked to signature summer events like Bear Week, part of gay culture for guys on the huskier and hairier side.”
Yet no one died after the Provincetown outbreak.
Only seven people, with a mix of vaccination statuses, were hospitalized in the Provincetown cluster, and no one has died, my colleagues report. That’s good news for the vaccinated, who appear to still have a significant level of protection from the virus.
“While the precise vaccination rate of the thousands who crowded into Provincetown is unclear, leaders and visitors agreed that the early July crowd was unusually health-conscious. It helped that the gay community in particular, scarred by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, was hypervigilant and proactive when it came to public health measures such as testing,” my colleagues write.
Of course, most other areas of the country don't enjoy such high vaccination rates. Cases are mounting quickest in the Southern and Eastern regions of the United States.
But the CDC is also admitting the data it’s citing isn’t up to date.
Over the past few days, President Biden, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and others have emphasized over and over that the vaccines still protect people from becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus, and that the vast majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated.
That seems true so far, but it’s also worth keeping in mind that our seeming knowledge of how the virus and its variants operate has been upended time and time again. Walensky acknowledged yesterday that the numbers she and others have been citing are based on data from January through June, a period when delta was just beginning to spread.
“[Walensky] said officials are working to update the numbers to include the period since the variant became dominant, which has fueled renewed restrictions, including changed mask guidance,” my colleagues report.
Breakthrough infections are popping up everywhere.
Earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he tested positive days after gathering with a handful of Senate colleagues on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat. That same night, Saturday, Graham said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms and felt “achy and kind of yucky” through the weekend.
Yesterday, the senator said his symptoms had been steadily improving, although Monday and Tuesday were “pretty tough days” — and added that he thought his symptoms would have been much worse had he not been vaccinated.
Another South Carolina politician, Rep. Ralph Norman (R), announced yesterday that he also become infected even after being vaccinated.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: The Biden administration is considering using more authority to motivate Americans to get vaccinated.
If the government were to use its regulatory power and ability to withhold federal funds, it would represent a major ramping up of federal pressure to influence vaccinations. It would also be likely to trigger intense backlash from many Republican-leaning areas where vaccine hesitancy has been highest.
“The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term care facilities, cruise ships and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations,” The Post’s Annie Linskey and Tyler Pager report.
One area of discussion is whether restrictions on Medicare dollars or other federal funds could be used to nursing homes or other long-term care facilities to require vaccination for their staff members. Many experts are also calling on the Biden administration to rethink its opposition to vaccine passports.
“Biden came into office pledging a ‘full-scale wartime effort’ to beat back the coronavirus. He frequently compares the number of Americans who have died during the pandemic to the country’s war dead,” Annie and Tyler write. “But the president has been hesitant to use the full powers available to him to push Americans to get vaccinated.”
OOF: Democrats are trying to squeeze health-care priorities into their reconciliation plan.
“Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social spending package marks the party’s last chance before the midterm elections to make good on health care promises they’re counting on to keep control of Congress. All they need is several trillion more dollars,” Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein and Rachel Roubein report.
Progressives are pushing for ambitious and costly initiatives, such as an expansion of Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing care, while moderates are raising concerns about costs. To squeeze the priorities in, Democrats are discussing making some of the new health spending temporary.
“But a drug pricing plan that lawmakers are counting on to pay for a big chunk of the health investments is nowhere close to ready. That leaves Democrats uncertain of how much money they’ll have to invest in new programs,” Alice and Rachel write.
“We’re not going to be able to do everything we want,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) said. “There’s not a simple answer. We’re going to have limited resources, and we’ll have to make different decisions on whether we do programs at lower levels for longer periods of time or higher levels for short periods of time. It’s important to get it right.”
Already some progressive priorities have been shelved, including a proposal to lower the eligibility age for Medicare, one senior Democratic aide told Politico.
OUCH: Florida pediatric hospitals are seeing covid-19 admissions soar.
Forty-six children were admitted to Florida hospitals with confirmed infections on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of hospitalized children with covid-19 to 135. Florida was second in pediatric hospitalizations only to Texas, which reported 146 kids in the hospital with the virus, the Miami Herald's Daniel Chang and Ana Claudia Chacin report.
Although weekly cases have spiked among all age groups, a Miami Herald analysis found the sharpest increase was among kids under 12.
Ronald Ford, chief medical officer for Memorial Healthcare System’s Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., told the Herald that emergency rooms are seeing more sick kids than they did during earlier waves of the pandemic.
“In our previous iteration of the pandemic, it was more they’re positive but they’re not sick or minimally sick,” he explained. “This is different. ... There’s a much higher percentage of pediatric patients becoming infected and symptomatic.”
More in coronavirus news
- Virginia and Maryland will require vaccines for some state employees, Jenna Portnoy and Ovetta Wiggins report. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has said that all state workers will have to show proof they are fully vaccinated by Sept. 1 or submit to regular testing. In neighboring Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said state employees who work in congregate care settings, such as prisons and hospitals, will need to get their first vaccine dose by Sept. 1 or will be required to wear a mask and submit to testing.
- Amid a rise in breakthrough infections from the delta variant, more nursing homes have come around to vaccine mandates, The Post's Christopher Rowland reports. The largest for-profit chain, Genesis is requiring employees to get their first vaccine shot by Aug. 23.
- Vaccine maker Novavax is seeking emergency authorization for its shot in some low-income countries before it turns to wealthy countries with ample vaccine stockpiles, the Associated Press’s Lauren Neergard reports. The company has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to grant emergency use of its vaccine and plans to also seek review from the World Health Organization to be included in the Covax global vaccine program. The company will not submit its vaccine to regulators in the U.S. until later this year.
- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona criticized Republican governors in Florida and Texas for banning mask mandates in their state, arguing that those policies making it harder for kids to safely return to school, The Post’s Felicia Sonmez reports.
- China has imposed new restrictions on a scale not seen since the country’s initial explosion of cases in Wuhan last year, The Post’s Rebecca Tan and Lyric Li report.
Elsewhere in health care
Patient advocacy groups are engaged in a lobbying frenzy around Biden’s vision for billions in research spending.
“President Biden’s vision for an ambitious new government research center is never quite the same. He’s said it will focus on diabetes and Alzheimer’s. He told a prominent ALS advocate that the agency would focus on his disease, too. Once, he mentioned obesity. And, of course, there is his most common refrain: that the new research branch will ‘end cancer as we know it,’ ” Stat’s Lev Facher writes.
That shifting vision has sparked competition as advocacy groups scramble to position themselves to benefit from the new research dollars that will flow from the agency, known as ARPA-H.
“By design, ARPA-H will create a new landscape for disease groups that are otherwise accustomed to lobbying Congress each year for small funding increases directed toward particular programs within NIH. The chunk of new money, and the way it will be spent, present an altogether different challenge: It’s likely that instead of awarding grants to university researchers, the agency will award contracts to biotech or pharmaceutical companies and impose strict deadlines for what they should accomplish, and when,” Lev writes.
Mistaken identity
Officials put the wrong man in a mental facility for two years.
In May 2017, a police officer arrested Joshua Spriestersbach while he slept outside of a homeless shelter in Honolulu. The officer believed he was a man named Thomas Castleberry, who had an arrest warrant in a 2006 drug case.
“It was the first mistake of many that led to Spriestersbach spending two years and eight months in jail and a mental institution for crimes he didn’t commit, according to a 36-page petition filed Monday by the Hawaii Innocence Project. While locked up, doctors pumped him full of powerful psychiatric drugs, judges ruled that he was unfit to stand trial, and his attorneys ignored his assertions that police had the wrong man, the document claims,” The Post’s Jonathan Edwards reports.
At Hawaii State Hospital, Spriestersbach kept telling employees that he wasn’t Castleberry. No one believed him. He was instead given antipsychotic drugs that made him despondent and catatonic.
“The more Mr. Spriestersbach vocalized his innocence by asserting that he is not Mr. Castleberry, the more he was declared delusional and psychotic by the [hospital] staff and doctors and heavily medicated,” Innocence Project lawyer Jennifer Brown wrote in the petition.