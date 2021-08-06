That is the unfortunate position in which MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appears to find himself. He has, by his own admission, spent vast sums of money trying to prove what can’t be proved: that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, which it wasn’t. He has promoted a series of theories about how that alleged theft occurred that have proved meritless repeatedly. But by now he is so far into his bet and has earned so much celebrity by making it that he keeps pressing forward, using his money to convince himself that he is right and to buy attention from people who tell him the same thing.