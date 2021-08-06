Ahuja’s racial consciousness and devotion to inclusion is evident, however, starting with her lived experience as an example of diversity when she, an Asian-American, chose and graduated from Atlanta’s Spelman College, an institution that is a jewel among African-American universities. “I was inspired when I visited the campus to see really strong black women leaders, professors and students,” she said by email after the press briefing. Learning about Black history and culture, she added, “became a very formative experience for me.” After Spelman, she graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law.