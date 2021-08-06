We’ll have to see how this all plays out, and nothing is certain. But if the program is indeed halted in rather short order, as seems quite possible, what will the White House have gotten out of it? A few days or maybe a couple weeks of an extension? The ability to tell the party’s left flank, whose push for this included Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) sleeping outside the Capitol, that it at least tried? (Despite their own lack of effort ahead of the moratorium expiration, party leaders have gone to great lengths to praise Bush and her allies for forcing this through — which reflects the political sensitivity.)