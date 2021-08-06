- “Climb aboard the Almost Heaven, which is somewhere between a trawler and a yacht, big and boxy. Step inside the cabin and marvel at the creature comforts: a semicircular, plush-leather couch with a matching ottoman, glass cabinets trimmed with dark wood, a marble dining-room table with thick white candles and a box of blue-and-white cocktail napkins with red cursive lettering: 'Welcome aboard Almost Heaven.' Below deck, the master bedroom is cozy but well-appointed, with an abundance of throw pillows. There's a guest room with a bed above the washer/dryer.”
On the Hill
WHERE WE'RE AT: The Senate adjourned early this morning, with final Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure plan expected later this weekend. Snags appeared last night as lawmakers furiously worked through amendments with hopes to expedite consideration of the $1 trillion proposal.
- “The late-night session stalled out as new debates emerged over proposed amendments to change the 2,700-page package. Senators have processed nearly two dozen amendments, so far, and none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package. With more than a dozen amendments still to go, senators struggled to reach agreements,” the Associated Press's Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro report.
- “We’ve worked long, hard and collaboratively to finish this important, bipartisan bill," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor just before midnight. "The Senate has considered 22 amendments during this process and we’ve been willing to consider many more. In fact, we have been trying to vote on amendments all day but have encountered numerous objections from the other side. However, we very much want to finish important bill, so we will reconvene Saturday at noon to vote on cloture [on the Sinema-Portman substitute amendment], and then we will follow the regular order to finish the bill.”
- Many lawmakers are traveling to Wyoming today for the late Sen. Mike Enzi's funeral but they'll return back for a weekend session to push through the proposal before lawmakers depart for August recess: "While we weren't able to agree on additional amendments today, I also look forward to us reconvening on Saturday and proceeding under regular order to finish what will be historic legislation both in its bipartisan nature and the impact it will have on this country," Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) told reporters.
Problem children: It was freshmen Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) who objected to expediting votes on the legislation, pointing to the nonpartisan analysis by the Congressional Budget Office released earlier in the day that found that the plan would add $256 billion to the deficit over the next decade.
- “It didn’t just come up short; it came up a quarter of a trillion dollars short,” Hagerty said in a statement. “Despite this news, I was asked to consent to expedite the process and pass it. I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen at this hour.”
- “The plan would directly add $256 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years, the Congressional Budget Office found, although budget experts say that probably understates the cost of the package overall. That is because the plan would also approved roughly $90 billion of spending in new ‘contract authority’ over five years, funding that would be authorized but would not be spent until appropriators decide where it goes,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Tony Romm report.
- “Colleagues from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) were all seen talking to Hagerty at various points, and as his resistance hardened a number of senators headed home for the night,” Politico's Burgess Everett reports.
- “The estimate could strain political support for the $1 trillion infrastructure package among some Republicans who have said they are concerned about its impact on the deficit. Some of the GOP lawmakers who helped broker the deal are expected to continue supporting the package, however, making the fate of the measure unclear,” per Jeff and Tony.
Another point of contention: Competing crypto amendments. The White House weighed in late last night, coming out against efforts led by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) to narrow the language of the pay-for in the bipartisan bill that raises money by implementing stricter tax reporting rules on cryptocurrency brokers.
- “If we were not to adopt this amendment, then we could be doing a lot of damage,” Toomey said earlier in the day. “We could have a very chilling effect on the development of this technology, and that’s what I am most concerned about.”
- The White House came out in favor of a rival amendment submitted late Thursday by Sens. Rob Portman (D-Ohio), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) proposing a more modest revision to the language: “As crafted, it would raise an estimated $28 billion over a decade to help pay for improved roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure,” the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Ackerman and Paul Kiernan report.
- “By narrowing the language of the provision, administration officials worry that the statute will encourage more industry participants to argue that they aren’t acting as brokers and therefore aren’t subject to reporting requirements,” per Ackerman and Kiernan. “The Treasury already has the legal authority to require crypto brokers to report information to the IRS and was planning to roll out such requirements in coming years. Rather than granting Treasury new authority, the crypto provision in the infrastructure bill would allow the projected revenues from heightened crypto tax compliance to help pay for increased infrastructure spending.”
Thank u, next: “Republicans will oppose raising the federal debt limit if Democrats pursue their $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan to strengthen social and environment programs, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday,” the Associated Press's Alan Fram reports.
- “The Kentucky Republican’s threat was the most explicit he has been about his desire to force Democrats to either take the politically unpopular step of unilaterally renewing the government’s borrowing authority or pare back President Joe Biden's domestic policy agenda.”
Happening this morning: “The trajectory of the American economy will come into clearer view Friday morning when the government reports on hiring and unemployment in July,” the New York Times's Nelson Schwartz reports.
- “Economists are looking for a gain of more than 800,000 jobs, but the data was collected in the first half of last month, before coronavirus cases caused by the Delta variant surged in many parts of the country.”
- The Delta variant effect: “While the economy and job growth overall have been strong in recent months, experts fear that the variant’s spread could undermine those gains if new restrictions become necessary. Already, some events have been canceled and many companies have pulled back from plans for employees to return to the office in September.”
The policies
NEXT ON THE HILL’S AGENDA: “Senate Democrats are scrambling to map out their next moves on voting rights as the clock ticks toward a key deadline this month, with Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) eyeing a potential second vote on election legislation in the coming days,” our colleague Mike DeBonis scooped.
- “Multiple Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe the talks said they expect an agreement within days. That, they said, could set up a new vote in the Senate before the summer recess likely begins next week.”
- “Democrats are up against an increasingly daunting deadline to act,” the New York Times’ Nicholas Fandos reports. “Lawyers have warned party leaders that any election changes would likely have to take effect in the next month to impact the 2022 balloting.”
- “If not, Democrats will be competing in several swing states based on Republican-written rules that they fear will make it harder to turn out voters of color, a key constituency.”
The latest on those “Republican-written rules”: “Texas Republicans will redouble their efforts to pass new voting restrictions by convening a second special House session this weekend, hardening a stalemate with Democratic legislators whose exodus to Washington had left the bill in limbo while they push for federal voting rights legislation,” our colleagues Eva Ruth Moravec and Elise Viebeck report.
- The move will force “Democrats to decide whether to stay out of Texas for another 30 days or return and face the threat of arrest for breaking quorum.”
Meanwhile, Congress is facing pressure from civil rights leaders and Attorney General Merrick Garland to act. “Civil rights leaders from Washington to Phoenix are planning marches on Aug. 28 to push Congress to pass new protections around voting rights,” Axios’ Russell Contreras reports.
- “Martin Luther King III, Rev. Al Sharpton and Alejandro Chavez (the grandson of César Chavez) are spearheading peaceful, multiethnic marches in five cities in states where legislators recently passed voting restrictions.”
- And, in an op-ed published in The Post, Garland urged lawmakers to protect voting rights. “Our society is shaped not only by the rights it declares but also by its willingness to protect and enforce those rights. Nowhere is this clearer than in the area of voting rights.”
- “On this anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, we must say again that it is not right to erect barriers that make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to vote. And it is time for Congress to act again to protect that fundamental right.”
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONSIDERING MEASURES TO INCREASE VACCINATIONS: “The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated — a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms,” our Post colleagues Annie Linskey and Tyler Pager report.
- “The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term care facilities, cruise ships and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans.”
- “If the Biden administration goes forward with the plans, it would amount to a dramatic escalation in the effort to vaccinate the roughly 90 million Americans who are eligible for shots but who have refused or have been unable to get them.”
- “The discussion at the highest level of government also signals a new phase of potential federal intervention as the White House struggles to control the delta variant of the virus, which is spreading more rapidly than even some of the more dire models predicted.”
- “But such drastic moves are likely to trigger further backlash from many Republican-leaning regions where vaccine hesitancy has been highest, agitating conservatives already skeptical of the Biden administration and its use of federal power.”
Schools, too. “The White House, worried that coronavirus vaccination rates among young people are lagging as the school year approaches, is enlisting pediatricians to incorporate vaccination into back-to-school sports physicals and encouraging schools to host their own vaccination clinics as part of a new push to get students their shots,” the New York Times’ Sheryl Gay Stolberg reports.
- “The initiative, announced on Thursday by Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona, is part of a broader ‘return to school road map’ aimed at getting students back to in-person learning this fall. School officials around the country are worried that a surge in coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant, will threaten the return.”
On K Street
HEAD OF THE AFL-CIO DEAD AT 72: “AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, one of the country’s most powerful labor leaders and an influential voice in many Washington debates, died unexpectedly at 72,” our colleague Eli Rosenberg reports.
“A third-generation coal miner who rose to power through the United Mine Workers, Trumka had become one of the most powerful labor leaders in the country and a key ally of Democrats in Washington, having worked in some capacity with every Democratic White House the last 30 years.”
- “His death comes during a critical moment for the economy and millions of workers. Washington leaders and governors are locked in a fierce debate about the best way to reopen the economy amid risks posed by the new delta variant of the coronavirus. Many Democrats and White House officials had looked to Trumka for direction on how best to proceed.”
- “Trumka’s stature in the labor movement means his absence will surely be felt during the upcoming election cycle, where unions will play a large role in grassroot campaigning and get-out-the-vote efforts,” Politico’s Rebecca Rainey and Tina Sfondeles write.
- “Democratic president hopefuls fought to tally up the most union endorsements during the 2020 primary.”
In the media
WEEKEND REEADS:
Viral
