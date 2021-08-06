“We’ve worked long, hard and collaboratively to finish this important, bipartisan bill," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor just before midnight. "The Senate has considered 22 amendments during this process and we’ve been willing to consider many more. In fact, we have been trying to vote on amendments all day but have encountered numerous objections from the other side. However, we very much want to finish important bill, so we will reconvene Saturday at noon to vote on cloture [on the Sinema-Portman substitute amendment], and then we will follow the regular order to finish the bill.”