Extended periods of drought mean drier air, drier soil and more dead foliage to burn. It means, in other words, excellent conditions for wildfires. And there’s no question that this is in part because of climate change. Climate change models are often too rough to be able to link specific climate effects to the phenomenon, but this sort of extended dryness and drought is specifically what climate models project will happen with increasing frequency. There have been years with bad wildfires in the past, but that there are so many big fires now is clearly in part attributable to the warmer climate.