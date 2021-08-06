Researchers are quick to point out that a vast majority of the misinformation and disinformation that they encounter online is far less sophisticated than a deepfake, which channels AI to create counterfeits that can be nearly indistinguishable to the human eye. Instead, it’s largely bogus memes, fake quotations, amateurishly altered videos and other crude forgeries. They also note that garden-variety forms of misinformation were the most prevalent during the 2016 election, which prompted a reckoning in the Bay and the Beltway over misleading posts online.