The United States and China have announced carbon neutrality goals without yet backing them with concrete policy proposals. In contrast, the E.U. Commission is offering “Fit for 55” as a detailed pathway to meet its 2030 climate commitments, on its way to neutrality. If implemented, the proposals would quickly and significantly expand efforts to reduce emissions. The proposal includes updated renewable energy and energy efficiency targets. If implemented, at least 40 percent of total energy consumption will be met from renewable sources by 2030. The commission is also proposing to lower the overall emissions cap for its Emissions Trading System (ETS), which has long been criticized for its low carbon price; that matters because the lower the cap and the higher the price, the more incentive producers will have to shift to low-carbon technologies.