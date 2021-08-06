The latest revelations: First, DOJ officials rejected a highly unorthodox and far-flung effort by a Trump loyalist in their midst, then-Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, to have Georgia’s state legislature to call a special session to deal with supposed irregularities and potentially reverse Joe Biden’s win there. And second, Trump told DOJ officials around the same time, according to notes from former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue, “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R[epublican] Congressmen.”
Given how many moving parts are involved, it can be difficult to keep track of. So below is a timeline we’ll keep updating as we get new details.
Nov. 13: Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) calls Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and asks him whether he has the power to toss out all mail ballots in certain counties, according to Raffensperger. Raffensperger later calls it an attempt to exclude legally cast ballots. “It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffensperger recalled.
Dec. 1: Attorney General William P. Barr says in an interview that he has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Barr later attends a previously scheduled meeting with Meadows and is called to meet with Trump as well. Barr reiterates what he said in the interview, adding, according to a new book by The Post’s Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker: “We’ve looked into these things, and they’re nonsense.”
Dec. 14: The electoral college finalizes its votes, paving the way for Joe Biden’s election and sending them to Congress.
Separately, Trump announces Barr will soon step down as attorney general, putting Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in line to replace him.
Dec. 15: Trump hosts Rosen in the Oval Office and reportedly tells him he wants the Justice Department to file legal briefs supporting Trump allies’ election lawsuits. Trump also urges Rosen to appoint special counsels to investigate his conspiracy theories, including ones involving voting-machine company Dominion. Rosen refuses and reiterates what Barr said about the lack of evidence for such steps.
Dec. 18: Trump and top aides meet with conspiracy theory-oriented supporters, including Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, who discuss a number of extreme measures to overturn the election results, including instituting martial law and seizing voting machines.
Dec. 22: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows visits Cobb County, Ga., where the Georgia secretary of state’s office later says it prevented him from entering a room where signature audits were being conducted. During the visit, Meadows meets with Georgia’s lead elections investigator, Frances Watson.
Dec. 23: Trump calls Watson and urges her to search hard for election fraud. “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” Trump says, adding: “You have the most important job in the country right now.” Trump says he called at Meadows’s request. Watson later says she was “shocked” the president was calling her but didn’t feel pressured.
Separately, Barr departs as attorney general, elevating Jeffrey Rosen to acting attorney general.
Dec. 27: Trump calls Rosen and top DOJ officials. According to Donoghue’s notes, Rosen pushes back on Trump’s entreaties, saying DOJ “can’t + won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election.” Trump responds that DOJ should “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R[epublican] Congressmen,” according to Donoghue’s notes.
Trump in the meeting also seems to threaten to replace DOJ leaders. He says, per Donoghue’s notes, “People tell me [the acting head of DOJ’s civil division] Jeff Clarke [sic] is great, I should put him in. People want me to replace DOJ leadership.”
Dec. 28: Clark circulates a draft letter in which DOJ would urge Georgia’s legislature to hold a special session based upon supposed “irregularities” in the vote. The letter includes what amounts to a road map for Georgia to overturn its election results, suggesting the legislature might ultimately choose a new slate of electors — i.e. for Trump.
Donoghue rejects the idea out of hand, noting the supposed irregularities DOJ was investigating “are of such a small scale that they simply would not impact the outcome of the Presidential Election.” He adds, “There is no chance that I would sign this letter or anything remotely like this” and says sending the letter is “not even within the realm of possibility.”
Dec. 29: Trump aide Molly Michael emails Rosen, Donoghue and another DOJ officials a draft of a potential Supreme Court filing, which would involved the Justice Department challenge the election results in six key states. Michael says Trump asked her to send the draft.
Separately, Meadows meets with DOJ officials and mentions a baseless theory that a company in Italy combined with the CIA to rig the election.
Dec. 30: Meadows emails Rosen twice about theories about the election, including a translated letter from another Italian man with similar accusations involving “advanced military encryption capabilities.”
Separately, Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson asks Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs in a phone call if there is anything the White House could do to show appreciation for those conducting the state’s audit, according to Reuters.
Jan. 1: Meadows emails Rosen several times with theories about the election.
He forwards Rosen a YouTube video of a former intelligence official who also promoted the idea that the election was stolen using satellites in Italy. Rosen shares the email with Donoghue, who responds, “Pure insanity.” Rosen states that he has learned the man behind the video, Brad Johnson, was working with Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, but that he had declined a requested meeting with Johnson.
Shortly after the above email, Meadows again emails Rosen about “signature matching anomalies in Fulton county, Ga.” and suggests Rosen have Clark, specifically, look into it. Rosen tells Donoghue of the email, “Can you believe this? I am not going to respond to the message below.” Donoghue responds, apparently referring to the Italian satellites theory: “At least it’s better than the last one, but that doesn’t say much.”
Another theory Meadows promotes involves New Mexico, which went for Biden by more than 10 points.
Jan. 2: Trump speaks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and urges him to find enough votes to call Biden’s victory there into question. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump says. Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes. Trump adds: “So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”
Jan. 3: Trump, who had entertained a plan to oust Rosen as acting attorney general and install Clark, abandons the idea after a meeting with DOJ officials, who warned of mass, high-profile resignations if Trump pursued the scheme.
Late that night, after The Washington Post broke news of the Raffensperger call, the White House leaves a voice mail stating that Trump would like to speak with Clint Hickman, the then-Chairman of the Maricopa County (Ariz.) Board of Supervisors. Hickman declines to return the call, believing he would be pressured like Raffensperger was.
Jan. 4: Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, abruptly resigns after finding himself in Trump’s crosshairs. Trump had complained Pak wasn’t investigating voter fraud aggressively enough, leading Donoghue to privately suggest that Pak resign. Trump bypasses Pak’s top deputy, who would normally replace Pak, and instead replaces him with the U.S. attorney for the Georgia’s Southern District, Bobby L. Christine. (Christine would later tell staff members that “there’s just nothing to” the claims of fraud in the area.)
Jan. 6: The U.S. Capitol is overrun by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election, shortly after speeches by Trump, Giuliani and other promoters of a stolen election.