Seven months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we continue to learn many new details of those — and related — efforts. Those details paint an increasingly clear picture of a concerted effort to lay a predicate for overturning or halting Congress’s acceptance of the results, after Trump’s claims repeatedly and overwhelmingly failed in courts of law. The effort included attempts to politically weaponize the Justice Department and apply pressure on state and local officials in the service of that goal.