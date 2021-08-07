In a statement Saturday, James’s spokesman, Fabien Levy, said the attorney general’s office would “cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant.” He also confirmed that the complainant who was the subject of Apple’s news conference Saturday was a woman identified in James’s report as “Executive Assistant #1,” who accused Cuomo of multiple instances of physical and verbal sexual harassment, including groping her breast in the governor’s mansion in Albany. Cuomo has denied the allegations.