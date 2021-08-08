Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin questioned the assistant’s account of the breast-groping in a news conference Friday. She said a reconstruction of the events of Nov. 16, a possible date of the incident given in the report, showed that the assistant was on a different floor from the governor for much of the day and that she did not leave abruptly but offered to continue working late at the mansion. The attorney general’s report notes that the assistant was not certain of the date of the incident. But Glavin said records show that Nov. 16 was the only day in November that the assistant entered the mansion.