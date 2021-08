by DeNeen L. Brown: “Around midnight on Feb. 8, 2018, a 21-year-old Black man was found hanging from a pecan tree in the front yard of his White girlfriend’s home on a dirt road in Scott County, Miss. Willie Andrew Jones Jr. was dangling from a twisted, yellow nylon rope attached to a low tree branch. ... The 10 adults who were inside the house that night told inconsistent stories of what happened before and after Jones was found hanging, according to police statements and court records. Documents show that 40 minutes after Scott County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrived at the house, they declared Jones’s death a suicide. But Jones’s mother, Tammy Townsend, 45, disputes the department’s quick conclusion. She believes her son was lynched. The stories didn’t add up, she said. Jones and his girlfriend, Alexis Leann Rankin, had a 4-month-old boy, who was inside the house that night. Minutes before Jones was found, he had argued with his girlfriend and her White stepfather, who disapproved of interracial relationships and had threatened him with a gun ... Since 2000, according to police records, at least eight Black men have been found hanging from trees in Mississippi — plus Craig Anderson, who was fatally beaten in a racial terrorist attack that a federal judge called a lynching. Although authorities have ruled the deaths suicides, many relatives believe their family members were slain.”