“In western New York, the far right tries to make inroads with vaccine skeptics,” Razzan Nakhlawi writes: “Far-right groups across the nation have aligned themselves with those opposed to masks and vaccines, seeking new allies around the issue of ‘medical freedom’ while appearing to downplay their traditional focus on guns, belief in the tyranny of the federal government and calls by some for violent resistance. Public health mandates and the push to vaccinate as many people as possible against covid-19 have become animating issues for patriot groups, which have long held conspiratorial views of the federal government. ... At a moment when domestic extremism has been identified by the FBI as the major violent threat in the United States and lawmakers are focused on the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, researchers and health experts are increasingly concerned about the alliance forming nationwide between the radical right and vaccine-hesitant populations.”