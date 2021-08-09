This is true. Trump’s case against the bill is essentially 100 percent political — warning that Republicans are giving Biden a bipartisan win, without objecting to any of the particulars. He said, “It will be used against the Republican Party in the upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024.” Trump has urged Republicans to wait until after they find out whether they can win back the House and Senate in 2022, despite the fact that he failed to pass an infrastructure bill when he had both chambers behind him in 2017 and 2018.