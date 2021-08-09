Right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) similarly charged that the bill is the “Green New Deal.” She offered a specific point of criticism (as she has in the past): that the focus on electric vehicles would “enslave America to China” because of the need for vehicle batteries that are mostly manufactured in that country. This, too, is ironic. For years, observers urged the United States to move quickly to build the clean-energy economy, including on things like manufacturing batteries, but because climate change was a politically loaded issue, the government (and Republicans specifically) failed to act to bolster the industry. Now that failure to prepare for the need for electric vehicles is cited as a reason not to embrace electric vehicles.