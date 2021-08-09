- “The landmark report, compiled by 234 authors relying on more than 14,000 studies from around the globe, bluntly lays out for policymakers and the public the most up-to-date understanding of the physical science on climate change. Released amid a summer of deadly fires, floods and heat waves, it arrives less than three months before a critical summit this November in Scotland, where world leaders face mounting pressure to move more urgently to slow the Earth’s warming.”
On the Hill
DEAL-ISH: Senators elbowed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package through another hurdle late last night to put it on track to passage as soon as later today.
- “A very handsome, overwhelming vote,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) of the 68-29 vote to push the bill toward final passage.
Lawmakers spent the weekend debating amendments to the 2,702-page bill – including amendments on cryptocurrency regulations and a bipartisan amendment allowing untapped coronavirus relief aid that had been sent to the states to be spent on infrastructure. It's unclear whether those amendments will ultimately be considered for votes.
- Next steps: "We will move forward to wrap this up as expeditiously as possible, and then move on to the budget resolution," Schumer added after the vote. "The two-track process is moving along. It's been a process that has been a very good process. It's taken a while, but it's going to be worth it."
- "We would like to get it through by Wednesday, preferably by Monday and, better yet, today if it's at all possible," Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said on Fox News' “Sunday Morning Futures,” arguing that by passing the bill Republicans would make it harder for moderate Democrats to back the separate $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill set to be rolled out this week.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told reporters last night that they'll be introducing the budget resolution as soon as today.
The rare bipartisan moment: “Senators have found much to like in the bill, even though it does not fully satisfy liberals, who view it as too small, or conservatives, who find it too large,” the Associated Press's Lisa Mascaro writes.
On the right: “A total of 18 Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined all 50 Senate Democrats to advance the physical infrastructure bill. Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) supported ending debate, after previously voting against moving forward,” Politico's Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine report.
- “Look at the players,” Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told reporters of GOP support for the package. “These are not the fringes of both parties.”
- “Meanwhile, Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), who is up for reelection in 2022, announced he would oppose the bill, citing concerns about the national debt. Young was part of a larger group of 20 senators that supported the bipartisan infrastructure talk.
Crypto's new D.C. currency: Lawmakers spent much of the weekend in a complicated and technical debate over amendments to the provision in the infrastructure bill that would give federal regulators the authority to impose new tax reporting obligations on cryptocurrency brokers. Whether those amendments will be considered is still TBD, but the squabbling and eleventh hour lobbying over the provision is telling.
“Regardless of the measure’s ultimate fate, the fact that crypto regulation has become one of the biggest stumbling blocks to passage of the bill underscored how the industry has become a political force in Washington — and previewed a series of looming battles over a financial technology attracting billions of dollars of interest from Wall Street, Silicon Valley and financial players around the world, but that few still understand,” my colleagues Todd Frankel, Jeff Stein, myself and Hamza Shaban report.
- “Once an obscure fascination of the tech set, cryptocurrencies today are close to mainstream acceptance, with growing interest from institutional investors — as well as lawmakers and financial regulators who see the potential for misconduct.”
- Odd marriages: “The various political coalitions that have emerged around the issue do not fall neatly along partisan lines. [Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.)], an advocate of laissez faire economic policies, has praised the innovative technology. He’s one of the few lawmakers on Capitol Hill who has in recent months, as the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, made it his mission to understand and embrace blockchain technology, hiring a crypto expert for his staff and becoming a go-to for the industry.”
- “[Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)] has been drawn to the issue as one of the Senate’s biggest privacy hawks. [Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.)], meanwhile, has billed herself as the first bitcoin owner to be elected to the Senate and represents a state that has become a hub for cryptocurrency innovation.”
The investigations
ALL EYES ON ‘EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT #1’: “An executive assistant to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo — in her first public comments since accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment — told ‘CBS This Morning’ and the Times Union that ‘the governor needs to be held accountable,’” per CBS News.
- “Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women referenced in a scathing report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.”
- “Until now, Commisso had remained anonymous, referred to only as ‘Executive Assistant #1’ in the report.”
In clips from the CBS interview airing today, “Commisso described a series of escalating encounters with the governor, which she said began with ‘hugs with kisses on the cheek.’”
- “Then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he’d quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips,” she told CBS News’ Jericka Duncan.
- “I didn’t say anything this whole time. People don’t understand that this is the governor of the state of New York. There are troopers that are outside of the mansion and there are some mansion staff. Those troopers that are there, they are not there to protect me. They are there to protect him,” she told Duncan.
- “I felt as though if I did something to insult him, especially insult him in his own home, it wasn’t going to be him that was going to get fired or in trouble. It was going to be me. And I felt as though if I said something that I know, who was going to believe me?” Commisso said.
What we’re watching: “The committee tasked with investigating Cuomo is expected to discuss its next steps for a potential impeachment case” today, the Times Union’s Joshua Solomon reports.
Speaking of impeachment: “In phone calls last week, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul sought advice on potential first steps in office, as well as whom to hire and which members of Cuomo’s administration might stay on if he resigned or was removed from office,” per the Wall Street Journal’s Jimmy Vielkind.
- “Hochul told people that she believed that as first in the line of succession, she could be called on to take over in a matter of weeks. If so, she would be the first woman to serve as governor of New York.”
- “Cuomo has a long and deserved reputation for governing by brute force and fear, alienating countless people through his tactics of bullying and intimidation,” the New York Times’ Dana Rubinstein writes.
- “Hochul, in contrast, has established deep reservoirs of political good will, spending much of her tenure on the road, highlighting the administration’s agenda and engaging in extensive on-the-ground politicking.”
ICYMI: “On Aug. 12, 2019, Cuomo signed a law that made it easier for women in his state to win claims of sexual harassment at work, a problem he described as an ‘ongoing, persistent culture’ of abuse that needed to change,” our Post colleagues Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey reported over the weekend.
- “The next day, according to a state investigation, he asked a female state trooper driving him to an event, ‘Why don’t you wear a dress?’”
- “The gaping disparity between Cuomo’s publicly declared commitment to stamping out abuse and harassment and his alleged private behavior has emerged as one of the most staggering aspects of a scandal that seems on track to lead to an early end to his governorship.”
- “An examination of the report’s findings compared with Cuomo’s contemporaneous public statements reveals a leader who appeared completely to detach his personal behavior from his public persona.”
The policies
DESANTIS VS. THE GOP (AND EVERYONE ELSE): “Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy on Sunday said he disagrees with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on local school officials imposing mask mandates amid a surge in covid-19 cases in the state, arguing that local officials should control health safety measures in their communities during public health crises,” CNN’s Devan Cole reports.
- “When it comes to local conditions, if my hospital is full and my vaccination rate is low and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions best for their community,” Cassidy told CNN’s Dana Bash.
“Mask mandates for teachers and students has become a contentious issue across the country, particularly in Texas and Florida where Govs. Greg Abbott and DeSantis have adamantly opposed some covid-19 measures,” per Politico’s Shayna Green.
- “DeSantis and Abbott, both potential 2024 presidential contenders if Trump doesn't run, are trying to burnish their conservative credentials by holding fast to their bans on mask mandates, which are increasingly headed to the courts,” CNN’s Maeve Reston writes.
- But “U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made a plea Sunday for political and education leaders not to stand in the way of safety measures that would do the most to protect schoolchildren.”
- He told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that “he has personally reached out directly to many governors, including Abbott and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who recently changed his position on banning mask mandates in schools.”
At the White House
THE WEEK AHEAD:
Monday, August 9
- President Biden is in Delaware.
- Vice President Harris will speak with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about coronavirus vaccines.
- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel to Kansas to tout vaccine efforts for educators.
Viral
GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: “The flame that burned throughout one of history’s most controversial Games was extinguished Sunday as Japan brought the curtain down on the Tokyo Olympics with Closing Ceremonies that were as unusual as the event itself,” our colleagues Simon Denyer and Michelle Ye Hee Lee write.
- “Most of the athletes weren’t present; they were sent home within 48 hours of competing as part of the strict rules meant to contain the coronavirus pandemic. For those who attended, organizers offered a show of music, juggling and dance that was supposed to replicate the experience of visiting a grassy Tokyo park — an experience that had been off-limits to athletes during the Games.”
- “It was a fitting, bittersweet end to a complicated Games. While the ban on spectators meant the Games looked and felt nothing like the electric showcase of Japan that organizers had hoped for, the Olympics nonetheless provided a much-needed respite, a burst of joy and human wonder, for viewers around the world exhausted by the pandemic.”
See you in 2024 🇫🇷