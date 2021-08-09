“Then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he’d quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips,” she told CBS News’ Jericka Duncan.

“I didn’t say anything this whole time. People don’t understand that this is the governor of the state of New York. There are troopers that are outside of the mansion and there are some mansion staff. Those troopers that are there, they are not there to protect me. They are there to protect him,” she told Duncan.