From the fall of Saigon, to the fall of Mosul, to the Taliban’s latest gains across Afghanistan, the story of the longest, least successful U.S. wars is also a story of the U.S. struggle to build effective local militaries. There’s a logic to providing security force assistance — improving the capacity of partner militaries to manage their own backyards means the U.S. military should be able to shift its own weight to higher priorities. Uncooperative partners and the U.S. military’s reliance on rapport-based persuasion, however, stand in the way.