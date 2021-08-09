The first is that one of Trump’s most fervent and vocal supporters, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, has repeatedly suggested that events in August would lead to Trump’s reinstatement, something that is not within the realm of possibility under any scenario. Lindell’s described route for Trump to return to the White House is, like his theory about how the 2020 presidential election was stolen, utter nonsense, unrooted from reality and heavily dependent on naive and uninformed analysis of complex systems with which Lindell is not familiar. He seems to think that he has evidence that the election was stolen (he does not) that will persuade the Supreme Court to intervene (it will not) and remove Biden from office in Trump’s favor (it cannot).