Lastly comes Biles. While some on the right targeted her for her withdrawals (she eventually competed on the balance beam and won bronze), Biles has never really focused on political activism. She was one of many gymnasts who blew the whistle on U.S. gymnastics’ sexual assault scandal, but that’s not the same thing. Her withdrawal was cast more as a symptom of woke-ness and weakness than anything else. But we soon learned it had less to do with not wanting to compete and more to do with “the twisties,” which puts athletes like her in severe danger.