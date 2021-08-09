The culprit was quickly identified: The athletes were too focused on being “woke” and not focused enough on winning. Maybe if they would just “shut up and dribble,” the United States would win more medals. For most of the Olympics, the United States trailed in gold medals behind China, of all places.
Former president Donald Trump picked up the baton relatively late in the Olympics. After the women’s soccer team won bronze instead of gold, he rekindled his feud with Megan Rapinoe: “Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has.”
But there were plenty before him. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reflected on the early 3-0 women’s soccer loss to Sweden by saying, “First they kneel then got blown out on the field. Yes, sadly when it was time to get physical, their only points were political.”
Fellow Fox News host Tammy Bruce did a whole segment on this, asking “could this shift in attitude and a shift away from national pride be present in Team USA’s stumbling start at the Olympic games?” Another Fox host, Tomi Lahren, was convinced: “Apparently, the popularized and glorified culture of ‘woke-ism’ and victimhood may not be beneficial to the athletic prowess and performance of our USA athletes.” And Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield said he was actually rooting against the U.S.’s “collection of whiny overpaid social justice warriors.”
With the Olympics over, the final results are in now. And the argument, to the extent it should have been taken seriously in the first place, isn’t really that compelling.
The U.S. team has won the most medals at every Summer Olympics since 1992, and it did so again in this one, taking home 113 medals. That’s slightly shy of where it was in 2016, when it won 121 medals, but it’s more than it won in every other Olympics since it absolutely cleaned up at the 1984 games in Los Angeles (with 174 medals).
It wound up eventually edging out China on gold medals, too, 39-38. That 39 is fewer than the 46 it won in both 2016 and 2012, but it’s on par for every Olympics after 1984. (The U.S. averages just shy of 40.)
That said, the number of Olympic events — and thus medals available — has steadily increased over the years, so as a percentage of medals the United States has lost some ground. It won 113 medals in 339 events — winning 1 medal for every 3 events — while it has averaged about 36 percent after 1984 and about 35 percent since 2000.
But the medal victory, versus other top countries, was one of the more resounding ones in recent history. The 25-medal lead over China is the third-largest since 1984, trailing only 2016 and 1996, the latter year in which the games were also on U.S. soil. If you pitch relative medal counts as a measure of athletic superiority, the U.S. is on top of the world by a pretty large margin, even by its own high standards.
The argument, of course, wasn’t necessarily that all U.S. athletes were too woke to win; it was that certain ones were — and that this was infecting the larger effort. But again, the results don’t really bear that out.
For one, despite their early stumble against France, the men’s basketball team wound up winning gold. Ditto the women’s basketball team, whose players and professional league have been more socially progressive than in any other major American sport.
The women’s soccer team did fall short, but if woke-ness was the problem, you might want to tell that to gold medalists Canada. Their team also knelt in support of racial-justice protests, and they were a focal point because one of them was the first openly transgender athlete to medal at an Olympics. The team also dropped the “W” from their team abbreviation to show support and wore pro-transgender rights armbands in scrimmages.
Silver medalists Sweden also knelt and has been one of the world leaders in pushing for equal pay with their country’s men’s team, just like the U.S. players have.
And the team the U.S. beat for bronze, Australia, made a huge statement this Olympics by displaying an Aboriginal flag.
The “woke,” it seems, did relatively well in women’s soccer this year.
Another popular source of derision on the right was women’s hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away from the U.S. flag during the national anthem at the Olympic trials. When she finished 11th out of 12 in the finals, conservative outlets gloated. Except Berry wasn’t really expected to medal; she had finished third in the trials, and she again finished behind two U.S. teammates.
Curiously, the same argument hasn’t been applied on the right to men’s swimmer Michael Andrew, who has spoken out on Fox about his decision not to get vaccinated and refused to wear a mask during Olympics interviews like his teammates did. He finished fifth in the 200-meter individual medley, in which he had previously ranked No. 1 in the world this year.
Lastly comes Biles. While some on the right targeted her for her withdrawals (she eventually competed on the balance beam and won bronze), Biles has never really focused on political activism. She was one of many gymnasts who blew the whistle on U.S. gymnastics’ sexual assault scandal, but that’s not the same thing. Her withdrawal was cast more as a symptom of woke-ness and weakness than anything else. But we soon learned it had less to do with not wanting to compete and more to do with “the twisties,” which puts athletes like her in severe danger.
The final major point is in why the U.S. wound up shy of as many medals as it would have liked and it generally wins. And it’s not really because of the athletes above; it’s because the track teams — hardly the vanguard of public, political activism on the U.S. Olympic team — underperformed by their standards. And particularly the men.
The men didn’t win a gold medal until the final day, in the 4x400 relay, after averaging more than six since 1984. They won a total of seven medals, well shy of the average of 17.
The women fared slightly better, but their three golds and 11 total medals were still shy of their modern average. (One big winner, it bears noting, was Allyson Felix, who has spoken out on issues such as Nike’s lack of pregnancy protections and George Floyd. She became the most decorated U.S. track athlete in history with her 11th medal.)
Had the men’s and women’s track teams merely equaled their post-1984 averages of 11 golds and 27 medals, the United States would have won 46 gold medals and 122 overall medals.
In other words, it would have been almost exactly the same performance as in 2016, before woke-ism began supposedly destroying the U.S. Olympic effort.