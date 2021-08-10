This is certainly a take on the situation. But it doesn’t square with how either Trump or the White House explained it. Initially they said Comey was fired because of a recommendation from the Justice Department. Then Trump blurted out that he was going to fire Comey regardless of that, and said he did so thinking about how the Russia investigation was “a made-up story.” (We knew at the time that the FBI was probing contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, even if it wasn’t clear whether Trump was personally under investigation.) Trump clearly wanted Comey to say he wasn’t personally under investigation — as evidenced by Trump saying in firing Comey that Comey had told him that on multiple occasions — but it’s rather reductive to suggest that this is the reason for his firing.