This is certainly a take on the situation. But it doesn’t square with how either Trump or the White House explained it. Initially, they said Comey was fired because of a recommendation from the Justice Department. Then Trump blurted out that he was going to fire Comey regardless of that, and said he did so thinking about how the Russia investigation was “a made-up story.” (We knew at the time that the FBI was probing contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, even if it wasn’t clear whether Trump was personally under investigation.)