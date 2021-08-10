We knew back in March that some of the early accusations against Cuomo involved conduct that allegedly occurred in the times between these statements — as early as 2016 — but it turned out we didn’t know the half of it. One would think that someone who hailed these issues as being of the utmost importance would take care to avoid stepping over the line himself. But Cuomo — even by his own admission — wasn’t nearly careful enough. He professes to be shocked that the culture around sexual harassment has passed him by, even as he took a lead role in shepherding it into its new era.