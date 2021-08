by the Atlantic’s Jennifer Senior: “When Bobby McIvaine died on September 11, 2001, his desk at home was a study in plate tectonics, coated in shifting piles of leather-bound diaries and yellow legal pads. He’d kept the diaries since he was a teenager, and they were filled with the usual diary things — longings, observations, frustrations — while the legal pads were marbled with more variety: aphoristic musings, quotes that spoke to him, stabs at fiction. ... Less than a week after his death, Bobby’s father had to contend with that pitiless still life of a desk. And so he began distributing the yellow legal pads, the perfect-bound diaries: to Bobby’s friends; to Bobby’s girlfriend, Jen, to whom he was about to propose. ... One object in that pile glowed with more meaning than all the others: Bobby’s very last diary. Jen took one look and quickly realized that her name was all over it. Could she keep it? Bobby’s father didn’t think. He simply said yes. It was a reflex that he almost instantly came to regret.”