There’s a small — perhaps very small — risk that one or two moderate Democrats might not support so much spending in the bigger Democratic budget bill. And that would tank the proposal in the Senate. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said she supports “many of the goals in this proposal” but not the cost of $3.5 trillion. (The way this budget process works is that first Democrats will approve the budget outline, then they’ll spend the next few weeks actually putting money to their priorities.)