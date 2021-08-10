The effort to tie the explosion of coronavirus cases to the arrival of migrants has gained currency among Republicans since it was articulated at a news conference and in a fundraising letter last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). But the claim rings false to health experts and fact-checkers, who note that border authorities are denying entry to people more easily than is possible under ordinary immigration law because of an emergency order put in place by Trump in March 2020; that people crossing the border are screened more rigorously for the coronavirus than are members of the general population; and that the positivity rate among migrants in McAllen, Tex., which is at the center of the outcry, is lower than in the surrounding county.