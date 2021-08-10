On day two of the fires, the government housing administration, which is under the president’s control and a major center of crony ties, began contacting villagers with loan offers to replace their burned houses. The government refused to coordinate its efforts with local mayors from opposition parties and turned down assistance offers from other countries. Only after significant pressure over social media did the government ask for firefighting help from the European Union. Later, the Interior Ministry announced it would investigate social media accounts that solicited international help, for insulting the Turkish government.