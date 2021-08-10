New Yorkers who pay attention to politics are familiar with all of this, at least in the abstract. There have been any number of articles written from both the left and the right demanding that the state fix its own problems, particularly before it casts aspersions at others. When Georgia passed a new law constraining voting access after the 2020 presidential election, a number of conservatives (including Georgia’s governor) suggested that Democrats should focus instead on fixing New York’s voting restrictions. And they had a point. New York’s frustrating system for registering to vote is a recurring annoyance for voters, though a useful stumbling block for political parties. New York City’s process of managing elections is a mess, as the city demonstrated with great panache during this year’s mayoral election. (Even before that bungled mess, the New York Times reported in detail on the “decades of nepotism and bungling” at the city’s elections board.)